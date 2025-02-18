Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shows Off Wild New Haircut
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has sported some different looks over the years, but he's generally kept it consistent.
That's not the case this time.
On Tuesday, Jackson showed off a new haircut that can only be described as jarring. No curls and no braids this time, just a head of long, straight hair. Have a look for yourself:
Apparently, Jackson felt like it was time for a change, understandably so.
The 28-year-old is coming off his best statistical season to date, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also ran for 915 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards in the process. Unfortunately, he fell just short of his third MVP award, losing out to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen by a narrow margin.
More importantly, Jackson and the Ravens again fell short of the ultimate prize, losing to the Bills 27-25 in the Divisional Round. This might've been the best team of the Jackson era, yet it fell into the same pitfalls that plagued Ravens teams of the past. Now, the pressure on him to get the Ravens over the top continues to grow.
Perhaps the haircut could be what Jackson needs to help him get where he wants to be, if he decides to keep it this way for long, of course.
Funny enough, Jackson wasn't the only star quarterback to debut a new hair style on Tuesday. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was also seen sporting a shorter haircut after his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
