Ravens Land Gigantic Steal in Tackling Machine
The Baltimore Ravens scooped up one of the biggest steals of the undrafted free-agent pool over the weekend, signing Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins shortly after the NFL Draft.
A couple of months ago, there were some who even felt that Higgins could be a Day 2 pick after two spectacular seasons at Iowa in 2023 and 2024. However, a poor showing at the Scouting Combine caused Higgins' stock to plummet.
Still, the fact that Higgins wasn't drafted at all is criminal. He won the Butkus-Fitzgerald award for the Big Ten's best linebacker in 2024, registering 124 tackles, four interceptions and a couple of forced fumbles. He also earned All-American honors.
The year prior, Higgins racked up 171 tackles in what represented the first season that he received extensive playing time for the Hawkeyes.
Given how much the Ravens' culture leans into defense, Higgins should fit right in, joining a long line of tremendous linebackers in Baltimore history.
No one is saying that Higgins is going to be the next Ray Lewis, but in an era where inside linebackers are largely underappreciated, Higgins could ultimately make a huge impact for the Ravens as soon as his rookie campaign begins.
Yes, the 23-year-old lacks elite athleticism, and his physical limitations could potentially pose some problems on the NFL level. However, he has a terrific motor, an exceptionally high football IQ and an outstanding nose for the ball that should play very well in the Ravens' defensive scheme.
Baltimore could actually use an upgrade at inside linebacker, as Trenton Simpson struggled in his first full season as a starter in 2024. Does that mean Higgins can be a starter on Day 1 next year? Not necessarily, but he could very well compete for a significant role.
Higgins is a typical Ravens addition, and it would not be at all surprising to see him on the field quite a bit in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!