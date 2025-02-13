Ravens Must Address Critical Position to Continue Competing
The 2024 season was truly a tale of two halves for the Baltimore Ravens' defense.
In the second half of the season, Baltimore's defense played like one of the best in football. The Ravens allowed more than 20 points just three times in their final nine games, and allowed more than 300 yards just twice in that same span.
However, the first half of the season was an entirely different story. The Ravens' defense was one of the worst, if not the worst in the league, allowing over 20 points and 300 yards eight times each in the first 10 games. While Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were playing some of the best football of their careers, it seemed like the defense would hold Baltimore back from its full potential.
So, what changed? Well, in addition to Zach Orr coming into his own as defensive coordinator, the Ravens made some smart personnel changes that immediately paid dividends. Namely, safeties Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson were both taken out of the lineup - the former being a healthy scratch and the latter being released - and Ar'Darius Washington took over as Kyle Hamilton's partner in crime.
As a result of having only two playable safeties, though, the Ravens were essentially forced to keep Hamilton on the back end, essentially negating his trademark versatility. He previously played a large portion of his snaps in the slot and was very effective there, so even though the Ravens' defense dramatically improved in the second half, it still felt like something was off.
If the Ravens are going to continue pushing for a Super Bowl, Derrik Klassen of The Athletic believes that fixing the safety room and allowing Hamilton to move back to the slot is their top priority this offseason.
"Hamilton’s blend of length, special athletic ability and physicality make him a unique weapon at a nickel position that typically features smaller players," Klassen wrote. "What the Ravens could do with Hamilton as a blitzer and coverage piece was special, not to mention what he gave them in run defense and when attacking screens on the perimeter.
"So, while Hamilton playing safety fixed issues for the ’24 season, the best version of this roster likely features Hamilton getting more looks in the slot. Whatever it takes to reshape the safety room so he can do that feels like the best way forward."
The Ravens have two more safeties on the roster in rookies Sanoussi Kane and Beau Brade, but considering they were the last two players to make the roster, it's no surprise they played almost exclusively on special teams.
Maybe one of those two rises to fill the role next season, or maybe Baltimore looks to add another safety via free agency or the draft. Regardless, it's clear that allowing Hamilton to move around more would only be beneficial.
