Ravens Could Miss Out on Rising CB Prospect
The Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the league are adjusting their draft boards after the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Some prospects hurt their stock, while others raised it, including South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who dazzled with his performance at the Combine.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. even believes that Emmanwori, a potential target for the Ravens, may no longer be available when Baltimore is on the clock at No. 27.
"Everyone was talking about Emmanwori as a potential combine standout. He lived up to the hype in a big way. His 43-inch vertical and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump ranked No. 1 among all players. His 4.38-second time in the 40 ranked second among safeties (though his 1.49-second 10-yard split was first). It was pure domination, and his outstanding explosion was on full display," Kiper writes.
"Toss in really good production in college (four picks in 2024), and he might end up being the first safety off the board. I had Georgia's Malaki Starks (who ran a solid 4.50) over him at No. 14 to the Colts in the mock draft. Emmanwori was No. 27 to the Ravens. Those two might flip spots after this week."
Defensive back is a potential first position for the Ravens in the NFL Draft, much like it was last year when the team took Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick. However, Wiggins is a cornerback while Emmanwori projects to be a safety in the NFL.
If the Ravens could land Emmanwori to pair up with Wiggins, they might have one of the best defensive backfields on their hands. However, they may now need to trade up if they want to land the South Carolina Gamecocks star.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
