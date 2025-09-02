Ravens DB Could Push Team to New Level
Two of the Baltimore Ravens' biggest offseason storylines have been centered around their activity in bolstering their roster and the league-leading cornerback room they've built up. Their time to win is now, and they've spent these recent months demonstrating their awareness of that contention window.
Their summer spending spree's most notable crossover with that loaded secondary resulted in the Ravens' netting Jaire Alexander from free agency, a former star defensive back who's looking to return to form as a key piece on a winning team alongside former teammate Lamar Jackson.
He looks to make his return to All Pro glory in joining a position group that already staffed two of the better deep covers in the business in Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, but his star power and status as a late addition overwhelmed the other addition that Baltimore made to their cornerback rotation.
Fellow veteran Chidobe Awuzie is also set to join their ranks, agreeing on a one-year, $1.3 million deal as another helping hand behind the two incumbent starters. He has eight seasons of positive contributions on his resume, and looks to continue contributing positive play with his fourth team this fall.
Connor Burke of the Ebony Raven is certainly high on the signing, seeing the newcomer as a low-risk, high-reward feature to look out for this season. He, along with Alexander, helped completely revitalized the position's depth in replacing the likes of Brandon Stephens and Marcus Williams.
"Through 94 career games, Awuzie has suited up with the starting defense for 81 of those contests," Burke wrote. "The Ravens could heavily rely on Alexander this year as their outside corner opposite of Wiggins, but with Alexander’s health concerns, Awuzie offers tremendous play as a backup."
He's far from a healthy bet, sustaining an ACL tear and other long-term injuries that have kept him from regularly performing at past stops, but he's started everywhere he's played between the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.
He'd be a promising third cornerback in the depth chart between his pedigree and the talent of those ahead of him, but the addition of Alexander makes Awuzie look that much more like one of the most qualified backups in the game.
While his availability for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills later this week has yet to go announced, feeding further into those longstanding questions about those injury concerns, a healthy campaign from the veteran cornerback in more limited usage could make a huge difference in solidifying an already-stout defense.
