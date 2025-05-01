Ravens' New Kicker Facing Most Pressure of Rookie Class
Perhaps no rookie in the NFL has a taller or tougher task ahead of them than Baltimore Ravens sixth-round kicker Tyler Loop out of Arizona. As strange as that sounds for a late-round specialist to be under just as or arguably more pressure to perform than someone like first overall pick Cam Ward, the new franchise quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, it's true nonetheless.
Ward is supplanting a former second-round bust in Will Levis under center for the lowly Titans who have finished last in the AFC South in each of the past two seasons and are multiple years away from being viewed as a contender. Meanwhile, Loop will be tasked with following in the footsteps of an all-time great and future Hall of Famer in Justin Tucker on a roster of the two-time defending AFC North champions who are among the top Super Bowl caliber teams in the league.
Whether he has to beat out or gets to just supplant Tucker who is facing 16 allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, Loop still has to deal with the pressure that inevitably comes with having to replace a franchise legend. Not only has the 13-year veteran been the gold standard for the position for the past decade, but he still holds the mantle as the most accurate of all time despite coming off the worst season of his otherwise illustrious career in which he missed a career-high 10 kicks.
"I think it's really exciting more than pressure, just because it gives you something to shoot for, right? We always want to be improving. We always want to be chasing perfection and learning how to adjust well and make kicks," Loop said during his introductory press conference. "Getting to follow in the footsteps of a guy like [Justin Tucker] who's been so elite and get to compete with him and maybe learn from him, that gets me fired up. I'm ready to get up there and start competing and finding ways to win games and make kicks."
Loop has been admiring and looking up to Tucker and admiring his game since before the former undrafted gem made a name for himself in the league as the greatest kick in NFL history.
"Justin Tucker is from Texas, and I was a [Texas] Longhorn fan growing up, so there's elements of guys like that who have had success in the League and have been regarded as the elite place kickers in the NFL," Loop said. "I admire a lot of parts of their games, but it's one of those where it's like, 'Hey, I've got things that I can do to learn from them, but I've also got my own style and my own kicking.' Just figuring out what's going to work to be successful in Baltimore and make kicks and win games, what that looks like is just stacking days and learning and taking input and just competing every day."
In order to usurp Tucker in the same way he did as a rookie in 2012 when the Ravens' incumbent at the position was former Billy Cundiff who was just one year removed from a First Team All Pro season, Loop will have to prove he can be a consistent technician when it comes to mechanics and results.
"I'd say the one thing that I hang my hat on is being a student of craft," Loop said. "Guys in golf and baseball, you have a swing coach, because we're doing the same thing, trying to hit the same ball every time."
The Lucas, Texas native started working with professional kicking coach Morgan Lineberry through Kohl's Professional Camp starting in his sophomore year when he led the Pac-12 in field goal percentage by making all 12 of his attempts.
"That's something that I really enjoy, because there are days where you don't feel good," Loop said. "There are days where you're not in a groove, and if you're not feeling it, you can always fall back on your mechanics to be successful and make kicks, and so that gets me excited, knowing that that's just something that I enjoy is the mechanics of the game and how kicking works."
Although his efficiency stats went down in each of the next three seasons, part of it was a result of an increase in his volume of attempts and degree of difficulty. Loop was especially impressive from long distances in 2024, making 6-of-9 from 50-plus yards out including a career-long 62-yarder that he drilled with ease.
In Baltimore, Loop will be paired with Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown who scouted him personally and closely and is widely recognized as one of the best in the business when it comes to developing kickers, punters and long-snappers.
"[I'm a] big fan of Randy, and this whole process has been really fun, just getting to learn from him," Loop said. "Even just in the conversations of like, 'Hey, no guarantee that we end up together, but here's how I've helped guys find success in the League, and here's what I think you do well. Here's where, if you're with us, we can improve and go try and win games and make kicks and be successful in Baltimore.' It's been a really cool process, getting to know Randy, and it's been special."
After being automatic for the bulk of his career, Tucker has become increasingly unreliable from 50 or more yards over the past few seasons, including going 6-of-10 last season and 1-of-5 the year before in 2023. As of right now, the NFL is investigating the allegations against the seven-time Pro Bowler, and there is no imminent disciplinary action on the horizon. Hence, it is yet to be seen whether the Ravens will have an open competition or eventually move on from Tucker.
"Right now, they're both on our roster. It's a situation for us where we're just trying to find the best football players," general manager Eric DeCosta said Saturday during a post-draft press conference. "We're excited to see what he can do. I've actually never met Tyler, I'm looking forward to that. He'll be here next week, get a chance to see his leg. That will help us address whatever out decision making's going to be moving forward."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!