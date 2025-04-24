Ravens Linked to Steal of a Trade for Giants Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens were actually one of the top teams in the NFL as far as getting to the quarterback this past season, as they totaled 54 sacks.
However, there is no doubt that the Ravens could afford to use some depth on the edge, and there is one player who could be available for them via trade during the NFL Draft: New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux.
The Giants are expected by many to select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick of the draft on Thursday night, which would give them a surplus of pass rushers that includes Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. In that case, Thibodeaux could be the odd man out, and Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently reported New York may be willing to let him go for a third-round pick.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has put together a list of potential trade destinations for the 24-year-old, and he named the Ravens as a landing spot.
"The Ravens racked up a lot of sacks (54), but their pressure rate (22.5 percent) only put them in the middle of the pack last year," Gagnon wrote. "Plus, Kyle Van Noy is 34 and Odafe Oweh is entering a contract year."
Gagnon proposed that Baltimore sends the 91st overall pick and a sixth-rounder to the Giants in exchange for Thibodeaux, who is just two seasons removed from racking up 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Thibodeaux was limited to just 12 games this past year due to a knee injury, and during his time on the field in 2024, he recorded 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks.
New York formerly selected the University of Oregon product with the fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, but with Burns on an expensive long-term deal and Carter viewed as a generational prospect, the Giants may be left with no choice but to move Thibodeaux.
