Ravens Looking for Critical Special Teams Player
It flew under the radar throughout the season, but the Baltimore Ravens' punt return game was definitely lacking in 2024.
On one hand, the Ravens averaged 9.7 yards per punt return, which ranked right around the middle of the league. However, their longest punt return of the season was just 22 yards. Only four other teams failed to return a punt that long throughout the season.
Part of the reason for that lack of explosiveness comes from the revolving door at punt returner. Baltimore signed Deonte Harty to be its primary punt returner, but injuries limited him to only five games. Tylan Wallace then handled punt return duties for much of the season, but Desmond King and Steven Sims also had chances after arriving on waivers later on.
This offseason, finding a consistent punt returner is on the Ravens' to-do list.
"From a personnel standpoint, we'd like to get settled there," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters last week. "Kickoff return is different than punt return. ... That's a huge role on the team, whether it's one of the guys here right now or someone that we're able to bring in. That's an important position for us. You're making a good point."
Every player who had even a single punt return this season is due to hit a feee agency, and most of them probably won't be back next season. Wallace seems like the most likely to retrun, but the other three will most likely head elsewhere.
Fortunately, it shouldn't cost the Ravens much to find a new punt returner, be it through the draft or a bargain-bin signing in free agency. Whatever they decide to do, hopefully it adds a bit more explosiveness to the return game.
