Ravens Looking For New WR Help
The Baltimore Ravens' trade for Diontae Johnson can now officially be classified as an unmitigated disaster, as the Ravens have suspended Johnson one game for conduct detrimental to the team.
Baltimore acquired Johnson in a deal before the trade deadline and was widely lauded for the move, but needless to say, it has not worked out, as Johnson has logged just one catch since joining the Ravens.
It's looking more and more like Johnson won't be a part of the offense at all this season, so what is Baltimore going to do for receiver depth?
Well, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has revealed that the Ravens are looking at wide receiver help in the midst of all the trouble with Johnson.
The question is, what exactly can the Ravens do at this point?
The trade deadline has already passed, and it's not like there are any impactful receivers still floating around the free-agent market.
Baltimore will almost surely have to make do with what it has. That means rolling with its trio of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.
Flowers has been impressive during his sophomore campaign, having hauled in 60 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns.
Beyond him, however, the Ravens have struggled to get consistent production from their wide outs.
Bateman has caught 35 passes for 574 yards and five scores while Agholor has logged just 13 catches for 205 yards while reaching the end zone twice.
Fortunately, Lamar Jackson has a pair of impressive tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, although both players have performed below expectations this season.
The good news is that Baltimore has an explosive ground game spearheaded by Derrick Henry, so it does assuage the need for another receiver just a bit.
However, you have to wonder if not having a dynamic No. 2 option at the position is going to hurt the Ravens in the playoffs. It certainly has in previous years.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!