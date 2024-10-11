Ravens Lose Three Players for Commanders Game
The Baltimore Ravens will be without three defenders for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders after ruling out defensive tackle Broderick Washington, linebacker Malik Harrison and cornerback Arthur Maulet. All three players missed practice all week.
Washington (knee), isa solid piece of the Ravens' defensive line rotation who's played 39 percent of defensive snaps and made four tackles this season. If he can't go, then the Ravens may elevate veteran defensive tackle Chris Wormley from the practice squad. Alternatively, they could just go with four defensive linemen for the game.
Harrison (groin), has played 15 percent of defensive snaps and made 10 tackles on the season. He's a nice bit of depth at inside linebacker, a position the Ravens are not especially deep at.
Maulet (knee) has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp. He's only practiced once since the Ravens opened his 21-day return window, and at this point, his health after a soft-tissue setback is potentially a concern. Last season, the veteran nickel back found a long-term home in Baltimore after recording 37 tackles, five passes defended and an interception.
Additionally, the Ravens listed five players - running back Rasheen Ali (neck), guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu (back), wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) - as questionable for Sunday's game. Of that group, Humphrey, who made a game-changing interception last week, and Stanley, who is playing better than he has in years, would be the biggest losses if they can't go Sunday.
In better news, wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) doesn't have a game status listed and should be a full-go. The Ravens' No. 2 wideout has shown growth early in the season, so him staying on the field is only good news for Baltimore.
The Ravens and Commanders kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
