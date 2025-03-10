Ravens Lose Top Safety Target to Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens remain on the prowl for a safety to pair with Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington, but unfortunately, one of their top targets is now off the board.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Carolina Panthers are signing former Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year-deal worth $51 million. The 25-year-old was one of the best defensive backs in free agency this year, and now lands with the Panthers to hopefully improve their league-worst defense.
Some pundits believed Moehrig could've been a great fit in Baltimore. In fact, The Athletic's Mike Jones suggested that he could be the Ravens' top target in free agency.
"The Ravens have decisions to make with a number of their own players, including left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is set to hit free agency," Jones wrote last week. "But as far as outside free agents go, they need help in their secondary, where a lack of speed and impact plays hampered their efforts. Moehrig would fill a big need at free safety after racking up 104 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Raiders last season."
Alas, it wasn't meant to be. Moehrig's average annual value of $17 million with the Panthers is likely more than the Ravens could've offered them, as they are likely well over the salary cap after signing Stanley to a huge deal on Saturday. If they could've matched that number, they would've had to get very creative to do so.
Moehrig broke out in a big way with the Raiders this season, making plays all over the field. He may have been a great option in purple and black, but the Ravens will have to look elsewhere as they look to add to their secondary.
