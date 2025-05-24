Ravens Have Major Roster Questions to Answer
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the league, but there are a few question marks surrounding the team for their future.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine looked into the potential dilemmas plaguing the Ravens for the upcoming 2025 season.
"The Ravens aren't a team with a lot of holes heading into the 2025 season, but they do have some important questions to answer before 2026," Ballentine wrote.
"Mark Andrews is in a contract year along with David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh. Adding Mike Green with the current core of pass-rushers they have is enough to take it off their list of needs for now, but they need to figure out who is part of the long-term plan.
"The biggest question is at linebacker. Roquan Smith is an elite player, but Trent Simpson was a questionable replacement for Patrick Queen last season. They drafted Teddye Buchanan in the fourth round, but that's not enough to answer those questions right now.
"The Ravens had safety checked off the list when they drafted Malaki Starks in the first round, but Ar'Darius Washington has since torn his Achilles. The Ravens will need to find a replacement to employ three-safety sets with Starks and Hamilton."
Throughout the year, the Ravens will learn how their depth responds and performs. That will likely determine how far the Ravens will advance in the playoffs.
Baltimore's stars should be enough to get the team into the postseason and possibly win the AFC North as well, but it will be the depth that dictates whether or not the Ravens are a conference championship contender or a true threat to win the Super Bowl.
The Ravens will learn more about their depth during OTAs, which begins next Tuesday at the team's practice facility.
