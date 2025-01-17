Raven Country

Ravens Could Make History in 2025 vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in 2025, but it may not look how it has in the past.

Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Justin Madubuike (92) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for their epic playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round this weekend, but plans are already being put into motion in regards to their 2025 schedule.

The NFL tabbed the Miami Dolphins as the home team for an International Series game next season in Madrid, marking the first time the league will play a regular season contest in Spain.

The Ravens are among the potential opponents for the Dolphins in Spain since they are scheduled to play on the road against Miami in 2025.

The other teams that could join the Dolphins in Madrid are the aforementioned Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens have played overseas twice in their franchise's history. They first made a trip to London in 2017, where the lost 44-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, in 2023, they were able to beat the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham, giving them a 1-1 record in the U.K.

The NFL schedule for the 2025 season will be released in May, where the Ravens will officially learn if Spain will be a destination for them.

