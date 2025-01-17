Bills Star Reveals Key to Slowing Down Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is as dangerous a football player as they come, something Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is well aware of headed into the AFC Divisional at Highmark Stadium.
During a recent podcast appearance with Las Vegas Raiders edge Maxx Crosby, Von Miller talked about the challenge of trying to slow down Jackson, noting that it will take a balanced pass rush to keep him at bay. In Week 4's 35-10 loss to Baltimore, Miller played just nine snaps on defense before beginning his four-game suspension the following week.
"Going against Lamar Jackson, you don't want to rush too conservative, but you don't want to be too reckless at the same time," Miller said, per the Bills team website. "You just gotta play your game…Cage rushing those guys each and every play is not effective. It's Lamar Jackson, he's gonna make plays. So, you just gotta rush. And you gotta be conscious of where you're rushing and how you're rushing. But at the end of the day, you just gotta go out there and play your game."
In that win over Buffalo, it was Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran all over the Bills. One would think that Sean McDermott's defense will stop at nothing to prevent this from happening again, but this could leave room for Jackson to work his magic even more. In that game, the Ravens star quarterback finished 13 of 18 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns along with six carries for 54 yards and another score.
The Ravens were able to lean on their ground game for the majority of the game, but Jackson is more than capable of getting into a shootout with Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Something will have to give when these two teams kick off from Orchard Park on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.
