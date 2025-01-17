Ravens CB Set for Reunion vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills already have some familiarly with each other after meeting at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4 earlier this season, a game Baltimore won easily in a 35-10 finish.
But Ravens veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White has years worth of knowledge on the Bills after playing the first seven seasons of his career in Western New York, a storyline that's certainly worth following as Baltimore travels to Orchard Park to face Buffalo in the AFC Divisional on Sunday.
During his time as a Bill, White made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro teams across 82 regular-season games (82 starts) with the team. He posted 311 total tackles, three sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 68 pass breakups, 18 interceptions and one touchdown.
Last month, White made an appearance on Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey's podcast and had some high praise for Josh Allen after playing with him for six seasons.
"You pick Josh Allen off in practice, he's not gonna talk to you for like two weeks," White said with a laugh. "Like he really mad about that... Josh is a G. I would say he's great guy, man, like, invites everybody to his house. He's a great dude."
White signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason but was traded to Baltimore on Nov. 5 along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
In seven games with the Ravens this season, White has posted 10 total tackles (seven solo) and three pass breakups. He had made four starts for the Rams before the trade.
The Ravens and Bills will kick off from Highmark Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line.
