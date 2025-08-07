Ravens Rookie Making Long-Awaited Debut
It's been nearly four months since the Baltimore Ravens selected Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Now that training camp is officially upon the Ravens, Starks will have a chance to make an impact on the field in the preseason. Pro Football Network analyst Cameron Sheath listed Starks as the player to watch for the Ravens in the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
"The Baltimore Ravens were already one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, if not the very best. It’s almost unfair, therefore, that they were able to select former Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round back in April," Sheath wrote.
"A national champion in his freshman year and a consensus All-American in 2023, Starks has intelligence beyond his years and has impressed veterans and coaches alike in camp. He has been seeing reps at cornerback in camp, but will start at safety in September."
Other players will also make their debuts, but Starks is probably the one that's the most anticipated because he is bound to play a large role on defense immediately out of the gates.
Though there may be a lot of pressure as a rookie starting on defense, Starks isn't worried about the burden that could bring.
“I don’t see this as pressure. I think it’s a privilege,” Starks said via The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec.
“When I was growing up, I didn’t have anybody like myself to look at that came from my spot. Everyone that I saw fell back into the system. You don’t really make it out. I’m just trying to be my best self every day and give the most effort I can. I’m trying to do things the right way and be a child of God. That’s what led me here.”
Starks would have competed for a starting job during training camp against ArDarius Washington, but the veteran suffered an Achilles injury that will keep him out for the entire season.
Therefore, Starks will sashay right into the first team for the Ravens on defense, but it's a role the team is comfortable seeing him in.
If Starks shows signs of positive development during the team's first game against the Colts, it will allow them to feel more confident about the defense going into the upcoming season.
