Two Ravens Out With Injury at Minicamp
The Baltimore Ravens are looking healthy as mandatory minicamp begins this week, and only two players sat out Tuesday.
Per reports from Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (Achilles) and rookie offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) were both out for the first day of minicamp.
Washington's absence was always expected after he suffered a torn Achilles in May. The injury will likely force him to miss the entire 2025 season. Baltimore signed him to his one-year tender a month prior to the injury.
Originally an undrafted free agent in 2021, Washington had a career campaign with the Ravens last season, his fourth year with the team. While playing in 17 games and making 10 starts, Washington had 64 total tackles (45 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.
The Ravens drafted Georgia safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He could now have an increased role with Washington out for the foreseeable future.
"Words can’t describe how I feel right now, up thinking all night why me?" Washington wrote on social media after suffering the injury. "Why now? All I want to do is prove I’m one of the best in business yr after yr. But God said not right now, so until then we wait. (Micah 7:7) I appreciate everybody who reached out. Major love, it won’t be to long until I’m back standing on business know dat."
As for Jones Jr., the Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU. He is expected to be sidelined until training camp.
The Ravens will begin the preseason at home on Aug. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
