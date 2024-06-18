Ravens WR Malik Cunningham Turning Heads at Camp
Baltimore Ravens receiver Malik Cunningham is an enigma, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
The Louisville product played quarterback throughout his entire college career, and began his NFL journey in the same position as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots. Despite some flashes in the preseason though, it wasn't enough to get regular playing time.
Baltimore signed Cunningham off New England's practice squad, and clearly has a different vision for him in mind. This offseason, the Ravens officially converted Cunningham to receiver, a position he's never played before but has potential at with his combination of size and speed.
As it turns out, the Ravens may have made the correct decision. Recently, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic listed Cunningham as a player who has boosted their stock throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
"With how noncommittal Ravens officials were for much of the offseason about the former quarterback’s role, it was unclear whether he’d even get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot," Zrebiec writes. "Cunningham still faces an uphill battle, but he hasn’t looked out of place as he’s transitioned to wide receiver. He made a few plays in just about every practice, and he’s shown good awareness and quickness. The amount of one-on-one attention he’s gotten from Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken indicates that they see potential in Cunningham at his new position."
Just by watching Cunningham's highlights, it's crystal clear how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands. The 25-year-old rushed for 3,182 yards and 50 touchdowns in five seasons at Louisville, and routinely made defenders miss with his agility. Even in his brief preseason action with the Patriots, he showed an ability to work his way through tackles.
Now that he's at wideout, a position which coach John Harbaugh referred to him as a "natural" at, Cunningham may have a better chance to showcase his strengths to the rest of the NFL.
