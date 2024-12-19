Could Ravens Reunite With Veteran DT for Playoffs?
The Baltimore Ravens are just one win away from officially clinching their spot in the postseason, and they may have an opportunity to add some last-minute help for the playoff push.
Former All-Pro defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who previously played for the Ravens from 2020-2022, revealed Wednesday that the Miami Dolphins could release him if/when they are eliminated from playoff contention. Campbell would be free to sign with any team, but given his past time in Baltimore, one can't help but wonder about a potential reunion.
“Weeks back, before the trade deadline, there was a small conversation you really didn’t hope would ever even become a thing,” Campbell told reporters. “It was just something to talk about, nothing concrete. I don’t know if we’re there just yet. It’s definitely something you think about.
“A lot of moving parts. We’re kind of staying in the moment. [But] it’s definitely something you have to think about.”
Additionally, this isn't the first time the Ravens have been linked to Campbell this season. Back in November, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens were close to acquiring Campbell at the trade deadline, with a 2026 fifth-round pick going the other way. However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel vetoed the trade before it could go through, hoping Campbell could help turn the then-2-6 team around.
The Dolphins did have a bit of a mid-season surge, but losses in two of their past three games have put their playoff hopes on life support. They would be eliminated if they lose to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Even if they survive this week, though, they face extremely long odds just to make the dance.
Campbell, 38, is in the twilight of his career and would like to win a ring before he retires. He hasn't made a decision on retiring yet, but he knows his playing days are numbered.
“I’ve put more thought into not playing, but I haven’t made that decision. There’s a small chance I guess I could play again. I don’t know if it’s really small but there’s a chance I can play again next year. I haven’t put any thought into it.”
