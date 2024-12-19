Ravens Preparing To Face Injured Steelers Star
Saturday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will go a long way toward deciding the AFC North, with the latter clinching the division outright with a victory. Naturally, both teams want to be as healthy as possible going into this game, but that's a very difficult task.
Baltimore is relatively healthy as of Thursday, with only a few notable injuries to speak of. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is dealing with some major injuries, none bigger than the ankle injury star edge rusher T.J. Watt suffered late in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers sound optimistic about him playing on Saturday, but his status is very much in question.
Despite that, the Ravens are preparing as if Watt will play. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry.
"It doesn't really change for us. We assume [Watt]'s going to play," offensive coordinator Todd Monken told reporters Wednesday. "It's much easier if he doesn't. So, you react when he doesn't, as opposed to assuming he won't. We'll expect him to play, and I'm sure he will."
Watt, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, has terrorized the Ravens throughout his entire career. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has 17 sacks in 15 games against Baltimore, and is a big reason why Pittsburgh has dominated this series as of late.
Watt had a sack in the first meeting of the season in Week 11, but it was just for a small loss as Lamar Jackson essentially ran out of bounds just shy of the line of scrimmage.
Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten matched up well with Watt throughout that game, more than holding his own against the perennial All-Pro. He's expecting another tough matchup this time, but he'll have more experience on his side in the second go around.
"I think any time you go against a guy that you haven't gone against before, there's going to be a little uncertainty, but I think we both kind of have a feel for each other and it's going to be another good matchup," Rosengarten said.
Even if Watt doesn't play, though, the Ravens are expecting a tough matchup against a ferocious Steelers front.
"You know they're going to bring pressure. They're going to force the issue," Monken said. "They've done that before, and when we've executed, we've been fine. So, obviously, it's protecting [the football], being able to run the ball get [and] our IDs right and then be able to get the ball out on time."
