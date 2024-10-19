Ravens Safety Remaining Patient During Tough Season
On a team that hasn't shown many weaknesses this season, the Baltimore Ravens' secondary has stood out in the wrong way.
The unit has a ton of talent, but has allowed 275.7 passing yards per game, the second-most in the league. Granted, opposing offenses pretty much have to pass with how dominant the Ravens' run defense has been, but they would obviously prefer not to be gashed through the air.
Even in a position group that hasn't lived up to expectations, one player has been taking more criticism than any other. That would be safety Marcus Williams, who according to Pro Football Reference, has allowed eight receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns for a team-worst 141.4 passer rating on 14 targets. He's also yet to record an interception this season, when being a ball hawk is one of his greatest strengths as a player.
Williams, who's in the third season of a five-year, $70 million contract, isn't panicking amidst a rough statistical season and believes he will right the ship at some point.
"I practice hard every single week, every day. I try and do my job. And if the
ball comes my way, I just want to make a play on it," Williams said, per the Ravens' website. "If the ball hasn't come my way this year, it hasn't come my way. And if I do my job, eventually it will.
You've got to stay patient. You just got to stay patient and do your job. As soon as you start doing something else, then big plays happen."
Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who's in his first year on the job, also believes better things are in store for Williams.
"First thing, we still have the utmost faith and belief in [Williams]," Orr said. "He's a safety, so on film and on TV and during the games, he's the last line of defense, so it always looks like he might be at fault, but that's far from the truth. He's doing some good things.
Obviously, just like a lot of our guys, he can play better, and he knows that, and he's working at that. My biggest thing for him is, 'You're back there for a reason. We brought you here for a reason. You've made many impact plays in this league, not just at your previous spot, but for us,' and he's made plays this year. 'Just have that confidence. You're one of the top free safeties in the league; go be that.'"
