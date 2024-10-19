Ravens OC Todd Monken Impressed By Unit's Growth
An already strong Baltimore Ravens offense has found a way to reach another level through six games in the 2024 season.
At the core of the Ravens' success has been the play of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two-time MVP is on pace to have an even better year than he did in 2023, which offensive coordinator Todd Monken credited to the growth and comfort he's shown within the system.
"[Lamar Jackson] has been doing great," Monken said on Friday. "It's [his] second year in the system. We've streamlined some things. We're doing it better as a staff. We're doing it better in practice. I think we're detailing it out better. I think the guys are more and more comfortable."
Jackson has thrown for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions so far this year.
As a team, the Ravens lead the NFL in total yards (453.7) and rushing yards (205.3) per game. The addition of running back Derrick Henry has also paid huge dividends, as he has gone for a league-leading 704 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Baltimore also ranks fourth in points per game (29.5).
During the Ravens' four-game winning streak, they have averaged 471.25 yards and 33.5 points per contest.
Monken, in his second season calling plays for the team, has noted that the familiarity with his scheme has led to the offense being much-improved compared to where they stood at this point last year.
"We're much further ahead. You have an offseason to look back at what you did, what you thought were the answers or the way you want to go about it, and we're doing things better. Our guys are playing at a high level. I think we're just all doing it better; it's not just the players."
Baltimore (4-2) will look to stay hot when it faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium in Week 7.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!