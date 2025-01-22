Ravens Star Received Death Threats After Drop
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been at the center of the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons since the AFC Divisional but fans of the Buffalo Bills are helping shift the attention in a positive direction.
After Andrews dropped a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the 27-25 AFC Divisional loss to Buffalo, he received death threats and negative criticism. This came after he also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. To show support in a tough time, Bills Mafia has been a part of some massive donations to Breakthrough T1D, a charity from Andrews that supports juveniles with diabetes.
On GoFundMe, the charity has raised nearly $52,000 as of Wednesday morning. The fundraiser had an updated message for Bills fans:
"As many of you know Ravens TE wasn't able to catch the game-tying 2-point conversion and upset Ravens fans," the fundraiser's description's reads. "On top of that the TE has been receiving death threats and nasty comments [after] his performance last night. We want Bills Mafia to donate to Mark's charity for Juvenile diabetes. Let's reach a goal of at least 5k."
The Ravens' official X account even gave a shoutout to Bills fans after news of the donations started going viral.
"Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes," the Ravens wrote on X.
During the regular season, Andrews had 55 catches for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He said leading into the AFC Divisional that things were trending up, but unfortunately the Ravens were unable to get things done.
He'll head into an offseason that will be tough to swallow but Andrews and the Ravens now have some fiery motivation as they prepare for next season.
