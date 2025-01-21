Will Ravens Cut Mark Andrews After Playoff Blunder?
The Baltimore Ravens are beginning their offseason, and it's hard to imagine that anyone feels worse about that than tight end Mark Andrews.
Andrews missed a key two-point conversion catch to tie the game in the waning moments of the Ravens' 27-25 Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, which ended the team's playoff run.
Now, the Ravens face a tough decision regarding Andrews' future in Baltimore as his contract is one of the largest on the team.
"Cutting Mark Andrews would be a shocking move. The 29-year-old tight end has been with the franchise since he was drafted in 2018 and he's been a pivotal part of the offense ever since. The only reason this could be a real consideration is that the Ravens are going to be tight against the cap and moving on from Andrews creates $11 million in cap space. It's the second-biggest number on the roster behind Marlon Humphrey," Bleacher Report writes.
"Trading Andrews or even restructuring his contract are more likely answers. However, it's not clear what the trade market would be for Andrews given his position and the fact that he's approaching his age-30 season. With Isaiah Likely serving as a useful tight end the Ravens could feel like the cap savings would be better spent on pressing needs."
After winning a playoff game in each of the last two seasons, the Ravens are on the cusp of breaking through into the Super Bowl conversation. However, in order to do that, the team will need to make adjustments during the offseason when it comes to the roster.
Given the emergence of Isaiah Likely, Andrews' role on the team isn't as prominent, but it would be hard to see the Ravens say goodbye to a franchise icon without trying out a different method first in order to keep him.
