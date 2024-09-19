Watch: Ravens Star's Hilarious Response to J.K. Dobbins
While the Baltimore Ravens find themselves on an 0-2 hole, several old friends are having a great time in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Chargers, led by former Ravens executive Joe Horitz as general manager, Jim Harbaugh as head coach and several former Baltimore players, are riding high amidst a 2-0 start. It's been a nice resurgance for a team that fell on hard times, but for one former Raven, it's a career renaissance.
That would of course be running back J.K. Dobbins, who spent the past four years in Baltimore but dealt with several major injuries. Through two weeks this season, though, Dobbins leads the league with 266 rushing yards, averaging a superb9.9 yards per carry. He's also scored a touchdown in each of L.A.'s first two games.
Amidst his strong start to the season, Dobbins took part in some light-hearted banter with his friend and former teammate in Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. On his "Punch Line" podcast, Humphrey shared his side of the humorous exchange.
"I did talk to J.K. yesterday," Humphrey said. "He was like 'Y'all should've signed me, y'all should've signed me.' And I was like, 'J.K., you were literally Tink Tink, you had one leg limping. He was like 'I haven't been limping in a long time.' We didn't know if that was going to heal ever. He was all happy and crap, I couldn't just allow him to just be happy so I had to say something."
A 2020 second-round pick from Ohio State, Dobbins had a great rookie season with 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. Unfortunately, the injuries started to take hold soon after, and he played just nine games over the next three years. He suffered a torn Achilles in last year's season opener that prematurely ended his Ravens tenure.
Now, though, he's healthy and thriving for his new team. While he may not be wearing purple and black anymore, Dobbins undoubtedly still has some fans in Baltimore who are happy to see him succeed.
