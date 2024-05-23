Ravens Star Named Most Overrated Player
With three Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro to his name, Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey is often seen as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.
Is he still worthy of that reputation, though? The answer to that question is no according to Bleacher Report, which named Humphrey as the league's most overrated defensive back.
"Marlon Humphrey is only one year removed from the most recent of his three Pro Bowl appearances, but the 2019 All-Pro has been slipping for years and is no longer one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL," Bleacher Report writes.
"Humphrey is the league's fourth-highest-paid cornerback on an annual basis, but his impact on the game is rapidly diminishing. He's been getting beat in coverage more often, and he's coming dangerously close to a liability as he enters his eighth NFL season."
From 2020 to 2022, Humphrey's stats in coverage were certainly not up to the standard of a top cornerback. In that time, he allowed a completion on 60 percent of his targets for 1,906 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Humphrey improved in coverage last season, but he only played 10 games due to multiple injuries.
The Ravens are paying Humphrey $19.5 million per season, and for such a price tag, they'd like him to be elite in coverage and stay healthy. While he was one of the best corners in the league early in his career, recent results have been much more of a mixed bag.
