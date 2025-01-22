Ravens CB Shares Harsh Reality After Playoff Loss
Another Baltimore Ravens has come to an end, and an offseason of questions awaits yet again.
Sure, processing another heartbreaking playoff loss will be tough, but that's just the start of it. With free agency, the draft and roster cuts still to come over the next several months, the Ravens could enter next season looking very different than they do now.
After Sunday's Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey laid out this harsh reality.
"Honestly, I know this sounds kind of just not really a great answer, but there's only a select few people that know they're going to be here next year," Humphrey told reporters post-game. "There really [is not] a true message. This team is done. Obviously, there's a message to go, but when I look at it, some guys will be here, [and] some guys won't – who knows what."
"I know I have no more years guaranteed on this existing contract, so it's whatever message you have ... You could be on this team. You could be on another team. Some guys will stay, some guys will leave, and I fall into that same bucket. So, the message is, 'We lost. Get over it,' and we'll kind of see where the offseason goes," he continued.
The Ravens are currently projected to have just over $17 million in cap space next season, which isn't that much considering they have 20 players scheduled to hit free agency in March. Even keeping just a few of those pending free agents will take quite the effort, let alone all of them. Simply put, there's no way this team doesn't look different in some way, shape or form.
Humphrey, who earned first-team All-Pro honors as a slot cornerback this season, will likely command a new deal, or at the very least a reworked one, as will several other players. Needless to say, general manager Eric DeCosta has his work cut out for him.
