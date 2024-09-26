Ravens Earn Massive Recognition From NFL Execs
The Baltimore Ravens are a perennial playoff team and always seem to be in the mix when discussing preseason Super Bowl contenders. They are a phenomenal front office.
Apparently, people within the NFL feel that the Ravens may be the best of the best.
In a recent poll conducted by The Athletic, 40 NFL insiders—including 35 high-ranking executives and five coaches—ranked Baltimore's organization No. 1 in the league.
“Consistency,” an NFC executive said of the Ravens’ front office. “They know what a Raven is and understand how to win with those guys.”
That's definitely true.
Baltimore definitely has a consistent identity. Ever since the days of Ray Lewis, the Ravens have been an outstanding defensive ballclub, and they also seem to be elite in terms of running the football.
Historically, Baltimore imposes its will on opponents. For lack of a better term, the Ravens beat people up. They've done that for decades, and they are continuing to do that in the 2020s.
Since becoming an NFL franchise in 1996 (when the Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore), the Ravens have made 15 playoff appearances and have won a pair of Super Bowl championships. They have also captured seven division titles.
More recently, Baltimore has made 11 trips to the postseason since 2008, meaning that the Ravens have only missed the playoffs five times during that span.
Taking it a step further, Baltimore has finished with the best record in football twice since 2019.
Of course, the Ravens have run into some playoff disappointments in recent years. They have not made it to the Super Bowl since February 2013, and they have only advanced to the AFC Championship Game once after that. That came last year, when Baltimore fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens have also gotten off to a rather muddy start in 2024, going 1-2 after three games.
Still, many view Baltimore as a legitimate threat in the AFC this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!