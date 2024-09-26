Ravens Wanted Steelers QB Justin Fields
It's no secret that the Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback situation is concerning to say the least, as 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson is the top option if Lamar Jackson goes down. However, it's not due to a lack of trying.
Early in the offseason, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was one of the top trade options on the market. The Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately landed him in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick, but they weren't the only team vying for his services.
During an appearance on the "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast, Fields revealed that the Ravens were one of the teams who pursued him in a trade. He also named the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders as other options.
"I'm not sure of all the teams, but you know, there were a lot of teams that had already had solidified quarterbacks there," Fields said. "And I didn't wanna be... I think the Chargers was one, the Ravens was another.
"Raiders, they talked a little bit. I don't know too much. But a lot of the teams, they already had solidified quarterbacks, and they just got new contracts, so I wasn't really trying to be there, 'cause I kind of know how that shakes out."
Understandably, Fields wanted to go somewhere where he'd at least have a strong chance to start. He was never going to beat out Jackson for the starting job, so it makes sense why the Ravens didn't appeal to him much.
From Baltimore's perspective, though, it makes sense to at least check in on Fields. The loss of longtime backup Tyler Huntley this offseason left a big void to fill, and Fields, a former first-round pick who is also a great runner, would've been a perfect backup to Jackson if he were willing to accept such a role.
Fields was actually supposed to be the backup to Russell Wilson to start the season, but an injury to Wilson thrust him into the starting role. Through three games in Pittsburgh, Fields has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 518 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Not the gaudiest numbers, but he's doing exactly what the Steelers need him to do to win, and their 3-0 record is proof.
