Ravens See Massive Shake-Up in NFL Re-Draft
The Baltimore Ravens did pretty well for themselves in the 2024 NFL Draft, particularly early on. First-round pick Nate Wiggins emerged as a key part of the secondary, while second-round pick Roger Rosengarten solidified the right side of the offensive line.
If there were to be a re-do of that draft, though, would they have the same results.
ESPN set out to find the answer to that question, putting together a re-do of the first two rounds of last year's draft. Instead of landing Wiggins at No. 30 overall, the Ravens land offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who originally went No. 11 overall to the New York Jets.
"Fashanu's rookie season with the Jets was cut short by a broken left foot, which is why he fell out of the top 10 in the redraft," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "The Ravens would be pleased to grab one of the top left tackle prospects, considering longtime starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley is a free agent this offseason."
Fashanu, 22, played relatively well before his rookie season came to a premature end. According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered just one sack, four quarterback hits and 23 pressures in 15 games (though he didn't play much, if at all in some of those games). He was one of the top offensive line prospects going into the draft, and showed what he could be throughout his rookie season.
Now if the Ravens already have their offensive lineman in this draft, one could assume that they wouldn't draft Rosengarten to avoid doubling up. That assumption would be correct, as at No. 62 overall, they instead land defensive back Tykee Smith, who originally went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 89 overall.
"Smith exceeded expectations as a third-round pick for Tampa Bay and became one of the best rookie defensive playmakers in 2024," Hensley wrote. "He had 54 tackles, 7 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles. The Ravens would love that game-changing impact as well as his versatility to play either nickel or safety."
The Bucs' defense was a bit of a mess this season, particular against the pass, but Smith played pretty well for himself, and his ability to force turnovers came in very handy throughout the year.
In this re-draft, Wiggins went to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 22 overall, while Rosengarten went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 45 overall. So, the Ravens wouldn't have been able to either player where they originally drafted them in this scenario.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!