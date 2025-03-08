Ravens Predicted To Land Star Tackle As Ronnie Stanley Replacement
The Baltimore Ravens are arguably under more pressure than any team in the NFL. After yet another disappointing playoff loss, and falling short of the Super Bowl once again, the Ravens need to win while Lamar Jackson is still at the peak of his powers.
With that in mind, they are in danger of losing their starting left tackle, as Ronnie Stanley will hit the open market when the new league year begins in less than a week. In light of this, Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated says that Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Cam Robinson would be a perfect fit to replace Stanley should he sign elsewhere.
"If the Ravens lose Ronnie Stanley in free agency, they could pivot to a less expensive replacement," Verderame writes. "Baltimore has options including going younger at the position, but Robinson is more durable and younger than Stanley, albeit less talented as well. But with a limited draft class at the position, Robinson might be a nice bridge for a few seasons."
Robinson had a solid year in Minnesota in 2024, helping the Vikings get to 14-3 in the regular season and earn the top Wild Card spot in the NFC. He'll have to clean up his consistency, though, as he allowed 52 pressures in 2024, which were the second-most in the NFL, per PFF.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!