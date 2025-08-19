John Harbaugh Provides Updates on Ravens' Pro Bowl Additions
Following the Baltimore Ravens' first practice ahead of the final week of the preseason, head coach John Harbaugh fielded several questions about injured and ailing players. The two most prominent names that he was asked about or voluntarily brought up were cornerback Jaire Alexander and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Neither of the multi-time Pro Bowl veterans participated in practice on Monday. According to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, who has been monitoring which players haven't been on the field during training camp, Alexander hasn't practiced in over a week since August 9, and he wasn't the only defensive back to sit out the first practice of the week.
"The DBs room, right now, is dealing with nothing serious in terms of season issues or even for the opener," Harbaugh said. "[Jaire Alexander] had something, just to kind of take care of that knee. And then you do some things to kind of help it, from a health standpoint. It's something he's been dealing with for a few years now, so it's not anything we didn't expect, probably, that might've been something to help, but you have to take a couple of days after you do that before you can practice."
Back in late July, Alexander had his knee drained due to swelling, which is a common practice for older skill position players or even those who aren't over 30 but have a history of lower-leg injuries or play a skill position like corner that puts a lot of stress on hinge joints such as the knees.
Without outright saying that Hopkins might've undergone a similar maintenance procedure, Harbaugh divulged that the 33-year-old is being held out of practice for the "same" precautionary measures.
"He's an older guy working, [and they're] on his knee a little bit," Harbaugh said. "[It's just] things like that."
Both players were signed this offseason at different stages, with Hopkins coming in back in March and Alexander shortly after he was released by the Green Bay Packers back in June. Each was signed to add juice, veteran savvy and quality depth to their respective position groups without having the pressure of needing to be the No. 1 option.
Alexander is slated to be the first man up at outside corner to play opposite of Nate Wiggins when four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey moves inside to man the slot. Hopkins was brought in to give the Ravens an upgrade at the No. 3 spot on the depth chart over Nelson Agholor and be a leader in a young receiver room.
Unlike second-year outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, who has to undergo surgery to repair ligaments in his elbow, or third-round rookie Emery Jones, who will remain on the Non-Football Injury list to open the regular season, neither Alexander nor Hopkins are in jeopardy of not being available for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in primetime.
