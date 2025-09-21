Ravens Have QB Advantage vs. Lions
The Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 showdown against the Detroit Lions isn't just a matchup between two of the NFL's more exciting contenders, as well as teams looking to continue steering into their regularly-winning records after they each sustained their respective opening weekend blows.
Monday Night Football will also serve as the venue for both Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff to make a statement against one another as two of the NFL's most statistically-proficient quarterbacks. While Jackson and his improved roster look to continue making their case as the league's best team, Goff and the leaking Lions will try warding off any accusations of their slipping play in stopping by Baltimore and taking on the more established championship-hunters.
The Ravens are generally favored against the visiting Lions, and that goes beyond their most recent performances. Goff is 0-3 against Jackson for their careers, further evidence of the NFC dominance that the Ravens quarterback has demonstrated during his illustrious NFL stint, having dropped just two games to 24 wins while Goff moved from the Los Angeles Rams all the way to Detroit.
As NFL.com's Bobby Kownack points out, history is not on the Lions' quarterback's side. Jackson's 134.2 passer rating through their three matchups is close to doubling his quarterback counterpart's 72.7 marking, and he's accomplished that while amounting a +73 point differential.
Goff can usually hold his own as a pocket presence, evident in his tying Jackson for the league-wide lead in passing touchdowns with six, but he faces similar big-game doubts to Jackson.
Neither's been known to consistently carry their team over the hump when everyone's watching, but Jackson's elevated supporting cast looks like they'll be tough to deal with, even while they're hampered with pass-rush injuries. While the Cleveland Browns didn't make for the most formidable Week 2 matchup, their defense's ability to catch up with the versatile offense made for a scary sight.
The Ravens have been asserting themselves over the Lions since well before Jackson started winning MVPs, holding a 6-1 record against their cross-conference opponent since moving to Baltimore and going 20 years since relenting that sole win.
The Lions are no chumps this season, even if they slumped out to a slower start than some were expecting. They still managed to smack the Chicago Bears with a 52-point punch in climbing back to a 1-1 record alongside the Ravens, where both of the playoff-hopefuls will look to avoid the unfortunate 1-2 start to the season.
