Ravens Mock Draft: Welcome Three New Defensive Studs
The early rounds of the NFL Draft are typically reserved for prospects whose teams want and often need them to make immediate impacts as rookies. There are also the instances when they present too much value to pass up even if they won't contribute right away because of injury or an established veteran ahead of them on the depth chart. For the Baltimore Ravens, they need to consider it all.
Trying to predict where prospects will land outside of the top 100 picks can be a bit of a crapshoot even given projected ranges by expert analysts. With that in mind, here is the first mock draft in a limited series anticipating the Baltimore Ravens picks through the first three rounds:
Round 1, No. 27: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
The only other time the Ravens used their first overall pick on a defensive lineman also happened to be for a former Duck who went on to be a franchise legend and have a Hall of Fame career in retired five-time Pro Bowler Haloti Ngata. While that is a lofty comparison to make, Harmon has the potential to be a game-wrecker in his own right with the positional flexibility to play multiple spots along the interior and be a powerful presence at the point of attack.
After establishing himself as a stout run defender during his three years at Michigan State, he transferred to Oregon for his last season and proved he could be a disruptive force as an interior pass rusher as well, recording a career-high five sacks and leading all FBS defensive tackles with 55 pressures. He also posted career-highs with 45 total tackles including 11 for a loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four batted passes.
Harmon put on a show at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine where he showed off his impressive explosion and bend. He ran a 4.95 in the 40-yard with a 10-yard spilt of 1.74, both ranked top five at his position at the event and was powerful with his hands as well as fluid and flexible with his movements going through on-field drills. With the retirement of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce and given that 2022 third-rounder Travis Jones is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Harmon has a chance to make an immediate impact as a rotational piece and the potential to be a starter in the near future.
Round 2, No. 59: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
The Ravens address outside linebacker on Day 2 for the second year in a row with the selection of the former Rebel who is one of the underrated yet most polished prospects in a loaded class at the position. Umanmielen spent the first four years of his college career at Florida before transferring for his final season where he earned All-SEC honors for the second year in a row by being named to the first team after recording career highs with 10.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss to go along with forced fumble and fumble recovery for a touchdown. He received an invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl--a pool of talent the Ravens regularly pull from--and had a strong showing during the week of practice down in Mobile, Alabama.
Umanmielen possesses an explosive first step and nice bend both of which he uses to explode off the line and around the corner into a speed rush but he also has some nice counter moves including a nasty inside spin move. He could come in and contribute for the Ravens right away as a situational pass rusher who could continue to blossom under the tutelage of outside linebackers coach and pass rush guru, Chuck Smith, in Baltimore.
Round 3, No. 91: S Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
The Ravens double dip from the talent 2025 Senior Bowl talent pool on Day 2 with the selection of the former Sooner standout with this pick. Bowman is one of the best ballhawks in this year's draft class with his 11 interceptions since 2022 being second among safeties behind only Xavier Watts of Notre Dame. The only reason he isn't being valued as high as Watts or the popular projected first-round pick for the Ravens, Malaki Starks of Georgia, despite having impressive instincts and range is because he is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds with 28.5-inch arms.
Bowman isn't just a threat to take the ball away on any given play but he is a playmaker when it gets in his hands. He recorded a career-high six interceptions in 2023 and returned half of them for touchdowns on his way to earning First-team All-Big 12 honors. His stats were down in 2024 largely because opposing quarterbacks were making a concerted effort not to throw in his direction but he still managed to snag a couple of interceptions and a trio of pass breakups.
In addition to being a standout at the Senior Bowl, Bowman tested impressively at the Combine with a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash, a 35.5-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot-3 mark in the broad jump and he looked smooth running through positional drills. After swinging on and missing on former Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson as a Geno Stone replacement last year, the Ravens fill that void and free up versatile two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton to get back to playing a more diverse role with Bowman.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!