Ravens Mock Draft: Pivots After Popular Target Gets Poached
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here which means the time for mock drafts has officially come to a close for this year's cycle. The Baltimore Ravens enter this year's draft with a league-high 11 picks. With most of their top needs being on defense, they use the bulk of their capital on that side of the ball in this seven-round projection with full pick-by-pick breakdowns.
Here is an alternative full seven-round mock draft for the Ravens in which former Georgia safety Malaki Starks who I and countless other analysts have been predicting lands with them get sniped a couple of spots before they're on the clock. It would force them to pivot their approach to how they the rest of the way:
Round 1 No. 27: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
With Starks gone, the Ravens pivot to reinforcing their edge depth with three of their outside linebackers on the roster set to play out the final years of their respective contracts in 2025 including Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Van Noy and 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh who combined for 22.5 sacks last year. While Ezeiruaku is a bit undersized in height at 6 foot 2, he has three traits that the Ravens covet in a pass rusher, length, production and polish.
The former ACC star is one of the more technically skilled pass rushers in this year’s loaded class and racked up 30 sacks during his college career including a career-high and FBS Power Four-leading 16.5 in 2024 which earned him First Team All American honors. Even with the Ravens’ edge room being crowded at the moment, Ezeiruaku could come in on Day 1 and carve out a role on defense as a situational pass rusher as he gets groomed into a three-down player.
Round 2 No. 59: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
The Ravens continue to add more juice and depth to their pass rush as a whole by reinforcing their interior defensive line with this pick. The unit got thinner this offseason with the retirement of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce and then there’s the fact that stud starter Travis Jones is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.
Alexander has the potential to be a dark horse candidate to be a late first-rounder but if he’s still on the board when the Ravens are on the clock for the first time on Day 2, it’d be hard to pass him up given his talent and their glaring need at the position. He is a powerful presence up the middle who can play the three and five-technique spots, recorded nine sacks in college including 7.5 in his last two seasons and has ideal length with 34-inch arms.
Round 3 No. 91: DB Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
After striking out on Starks in the first round and Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts in the second, the Ravens still land a center fielding ballhawk presence in the secondary with this pick. Bowman has some of the best ball skills and production in this entire class with 11 interceptions since 2022 which is the second-most in the country over span with Watts being the only one ranked ahead of him.
The only reason he isn’t being valued higher is because of his lack of ideal size at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds with 28.5-inch arms but he more than makes up for it with great instincts and playmaking ability. In 2023 alone, he returned half of his career-high six interceptions for touchdowns. If taken by the Ravens, he’d not only be a great consolation prize in lieu of Starks or Watts but also be a perfect candidate for the natural free safety that would free up two-time Pro Bowl starter Kyle Hamilton to unleash the full scope of his game-wrecking versatility.
Round 4 No. 129: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
The Ravens go defense for the fourth straight time by taking back-to-back defensive backs who excel in coverage and possess impressive ball skills. Bryant recorded two or more interceptions every year he was in college including four in each of the last two to bring his career total to 13 to go along with 22 pass breakups. While his frame is slight at 6 feet and around 180 pounds, he plays with tremendous physicality, intensity and instincts. Bryan would help round out the Ravens' cornerback room with yet another gifted athlete who can play inside and out for their defense.
Round 4 No. 136: WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
With their first non-defensive selection the Ravens take one of the most explosive and athletic all-purpose weapons in this year’s class in the former Hokie. Lane never eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving during his collegiate career in stints with two different programs but he was a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands on screens, jet sweeps, handoffs, underneath routes and sometimes down the field.
Where Lane would make an immediate impact with the Ravens is on special teams as a returner which is an underrated need but one they hope to address at some point in the draft. He led two different conferences in punt returns and punt return yards once with 2024 being the most recent in which he was first in the ACC with 245 yards.
Round 5 No. 176: DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
The Ravens vowed to reinforce their defensive trenches and double-dip at the position with the selection of the former Big 12 and Big Ten standout. Caldwell played nose tackle in his lone season in the Northwest last year and didn’t record a sack but excelled at taking on double teams and creating opportunities for others to shine. Prior to transferring, he showed more prowess as an interior pass rusher during a two-year stint at Houston where he recorded 8.5 sacks including a career-high 6.5 in 2023. In Baltimore, he’d help offset the loss of Pierce on early downs in the run game and could rotate in at three-technique as well.
Round 6 No. 183: IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
The two-time FCS All American and three-time Big Sky Conference First Team honoree is a natural guard who spent his entire college career on the left side and even made a couple of starts at left tackle. He possesses the positional versatility to play center as well and took reps at all five spots at the Senior Bowl but will have his best shot to see the field as an interior lineman where he’d compete with Andrew Vorhees as a rookie and provide quality depth if he doesn’t win the job initially.
Round 6 No. 203: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
The converted safety tested off the charts at the combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash of anyone on the first day of testing with a 4.46, tied for the third-best mark in the broad jump (10-foot-5), tied for the fourth-best mark in the vertical leap (38) and looked good dropping in coverage during drills. He could be an ideal candidate to carve out a role on defense as a dime linebacker covering tight ends while contributing on special teams where he gained extensive experience during his six years in college.
Round 6 No. 210: TE Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
With their entire tight end room heading into the final years of their respective contracts in 2025 including five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, the Ravens take a prospect who can contribute as a blocker and possesses upside as a pass catcher. Conyers has good size at 6 foot 3.5 and 260 pounds with 33.25-inch hands and knows how to use it to his advantage. As a pass catcher, he is a load to bring down in the open field when he catches the ball in stride, shows nice concentration and plays above the rim in contested catch situations. He could be more consistent when it comes to his blocking but he can also be used in creative ways as a runner out of wildcat formations as well as a pop-pass thrower.
Round 6 No. 212: OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
This is the only chalk pick that remains the same between my two mock drafts because the Ravens will want to come out of this draft with a developmental tackle prospect and Vinson fits the description perfectly. The former HBCU four-year starter has the potential to be their primary swing option after losing both Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones in free agency. He was one of the final prospects the Ravens brought in for a pre-draft visit and has tantalizing physical tools at 6 feet 7 inches with 34.5-inch arms.
Round 7 No. 243: K Andres Borregales, Miami
With the uncertainty surrounding the future of five-time First Team All Pro Justin Tucker, the Ravens spend their last pick in this year’s draft on a prospect who some analysts believe is the best at the position. Borregales made 18 of his 19 field goal attempts in 2024 and all 62 of his extra-point tries. Throughout his career, he went 7-of-10 kicking field goals beyond 50 yards, a range Tucker has struggled mightily with in recent years.
