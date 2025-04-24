Ravens Mock Draft: Baltimore Emphasizes Defense in Full Seven-Round Projection
The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly upon us which means the time for mock drafts is coming to a close. The Baltimore Ravens enter this year's draft with a league-high 11 picks. With most of their top needs being on defense, they use the bulk of their capital on that side of the ball in this seven-round projection with full pick-by-pick breakdowns.
Here is the first full mock draft for the Ravens with no trades and alternative projection will come later on draft day:
Round 1 No. 27: DB Malaki Starks, Georgia
This has been the most popular projection for the Ravens in the first round since they re-signed two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley for good reason. Starks is the top safety prospect according to most consensus boards due largely to his versatility to play all over the defensive backfield including deep over the top, in the box and in the slot when needed. He is everything the Ravens are looking for and need at the position with his range, fluidity and ball skills. He would pair well with and free up All Pro safety Kyle Hamilton who still managed to shine in a more traditional role in the second half of last season but is most effective when allowed to be deployed in a multitude of ways.
Round 2 No. 59: CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Since the Ravens signed experienced veteran Chidobe Awuzie in free agency to offset the loss of Brandon Stephens, they can afford to bring Revel Jr. along cautiously as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that cut his 2024 season short after three games. At 6 foot 2 and 194 pounds, he fits the physical prototype profile of a player at the position the Ravens covet in outside corners and when he’s healthy, he plays like a Raven too with strong coverage and ball skills. In his last 15 games, he recorded 15 pass breakups and three interceptions, one of which she returned for a touchdown.
Round 3 No. 91: DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
The Ravens bring in reinforcements along the defensive trenches and add more juice to their interior pass rush selecting this penetrating three-technique who most closely compares to another former Aggie already on the team, two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike. Despite playing in a scheme that either chases away or stunts the pass rush potential of some of the most gifted college recruits in the country, Turner still managed to record 10 sacks and 24 tackles for loss during his college career.
Round 4 No. 129: EDGE David Walker, Central Arkansas
The Ravens don’t have a glaring need on the edge in 2025 but with three players at the position heading into contract years, they get ahead of having to completely revamp the unit next offseason by taking the former FCS star. It’d mark the third straight year they spent a mid-round pick on an edge defender and it would be draft capital well spent given how prolific of a pass rusher Walker was in college albeit not at the highest level of competition. He racked up 39 sacks during his career and showed he could not only compete with but stand out against NFL talent at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Round 4 No.136: DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland
The Ravens go fishing in their backyard to double dip on the defensive line and help offset the loss of veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce who retired this offseason. Phillips isn’t nearly as heavy at 312 pounds but he is compact and incredibly strong having posted the most bench press reps of all defensive linemen at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine with 29 reps. Even though his zero career sacks in college suggest he doesn’t bring much to the table as an interior pass rusher, he showed some promising flashes on tape. Phillips was unblockable at East-West Shrine Bowl practices and could further develop that aspect of his game in Baltimore under the tutelage of pass rush guru and outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith who also works with the defensive linemen.
Round 5 No. 176: OG Clay Webb, Jackson State
The former five-star recruit transferred from Georgia after not seeing any action for three years and became a stalwart for the Gamecocks at left guard where he made 32 starts over the next three years, earning Second-team Associated Press All-American honors in 2023 and All-Conference USA honors in each of the last two years. At the Senior Bowl, he shined in pass protection with how he stonewalled several interior defensive linemen who will hear their names called before his this week. Webb's anchor is strong and as a run blocker, he is great on pulls and is a mauler when climbing to the second level. He’d provide some quality competition for Andrew Vorhees at left guard and, at minimum, would be a solid depth piece.
Round 6 No. 183: LB Teddye Buchanan, Cal
After starring at the FCS level for UC Davis, he took his talents to the ACC and had his best season to date against the highest level of competition in 2024, recording 114 tackles including 12 for a loss, two forced fumbles, five sacks and four pass breakups. At 6 foot 2 and 233 pounds, Buchanan possesses a blend of ideal size, explosive athleticism and upside on special teams as well as in coverage to make an immediate impact with the Ravens whether it's in two phases or just one.
Round 6 No. 203: TE Joshua Simon, South Carolina
With their entire tight end room heading into the final years of their respective contracts in 2025, the Ravens land a prospect at the position that many analysts believe is a sleeper who could blossom at the next level. Simon finished out his college career in the SEC with the Gamecocks for two years after spending the first four at Western Kentucky. He was a potent weapon and dangerous red-zone target with both programs, recording 1,921 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in his career. As a blocker, he shows a willingness but his technique needs refinement which he can learn from watching Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar for a year as both went from prolific pass-catching tight ends in college to impressive blockers as pros.
Round 6 No. 210: OT Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
Even though the Ravens were able to lock up Stanley for the foreseeable future, the Ravens still need depth at the position and could use a swing tackle after losing both Patrick Mekari and Josh Jones in free agency. The former HBCU standout and four-year starter was one of the final prospects the team brought in for a pre-draft visit and could be a prime target for them in his range as a developmental prospect with intriguing physical tools at 6 feet 7 inches with 34.5-inch arms.
Round 6 No. 212: K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
With some uncertainty surrounding the future of seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker who is dealing with a legal situation off the field and is coming off his worst season on it, the Ravens don’t wait any longer to find his successor. Fitzgerald didn’t miss a single kick in 2024, going 13-of-13 on field goals including a career-long of 59 and 14-of-14 on extra points. He was the only kicker that the Ravens had senior special teams coach Randy Brown workout privately during the pre-draft process according to reports.
Round 7 No. 243: WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington
The Ravens came into this draft with an underrated need on special teams for a new punt returner and hoped to come out of the event with an answer and they found one with another former FCS standout. Chism was a dynamic all-purpose weapon for the Eagles, racking up 908 punt return yards during his career and could fit right into that vital role for them. He is a shifty slot receiver who knows how to get open, is coming off the best season of his career and could round out their depth chart at the position.
