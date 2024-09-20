Former Ravens OT Leaves Jets Game After Injury
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses suffered an injury for the New York Jets near the end of the third quarter in Thursday night's matchup against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
As Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers got sacked, Moses' lower body got rolled up on awkwardly. He laid on the turf in visible pain before being tended to by trainers. He was able to walk off under his own power but went back to the locker room. Amazon Prime reporter Kaylee Hartung said on the broadcast that it's a left knee injury for Moses.
At the time of the injury, the Jets were up 21-3. Prior to that play, Moses and the New York offensive line had allowed just one sack of Rodgers, who had already thrown two touchdowns by the end of the third quarter.
Moses has been extremley dependale throughout his long NFL career. Originally a third-round pick by Washington in the 2014 NFL Draft, Moses has failed to play a full season just twice (2014, 2023). He missed three games with the Ravens last year.
Aside from that, he's started 146 of 154 regular-season games and all five career postseason contests.
Baltimore signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million contract during the 2022 offseason. He started all 31 regular-season games he appeared in with the Ravens, who traded him to the Jets this past March in a deal that included the No. 135 overall pick in exchange for the No. 113 overall and the No. 218 overall pick.
The Ravens used these picks to select North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker and Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary.
Moses will now have extra time to heal up ahead of the Jets' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 29.
As for the Ravens, they'll visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
