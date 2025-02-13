Ravens Linked to Rams Breakout Star in Free Agency
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of yet another demoralizing playoff exit, as they fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.
What will the Ravens do this offseason in order to improve their chances of making a deeper postseason run next winter?
Well, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus feels that Baltimore needs to improve its offensive line, which was middle-of-the-pack this past year.
Ravens Pro Bowl tackle Ronnie Stanley is slated to hit the free-agent market next month, but Locker feels the team may want to get younger at the position, linking Baltimore to Los Angeles Rams breakout star Alaric Jackson.
"While Stanley has been a Raven his entire career, Baltimore could look to a younger option, whether via its first-round pick or a pickup like Alaric Jackson," Locker wrote.
Jackson will be one of the top offensive linemen on the open market this offseason after a very impressive 2024 campaign in which he registered an overall grade of 78.3 at Pro Football Focus.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Iowa, went undrafted but eventually landed with the Rams as a free agent in 2021.
After barely seeing the field during his rookie season, Jackson actually received six starts in 2022 before becoming a full-time starter in his third year.
Since then, Jackson has quietly developed into one of the better left tackles in football and should end up landing a fairly hefty deal on the open market.
Of course, the problem is that the Ravens don't have a lot of cap space, so they will have to find a way to free up some money if they want to make any significant moves.
Replacing the 31-year-old Stanley with the younger Jackson may be one way to go for Baltimore.
