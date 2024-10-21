Ravens Named Landing Spot for Six-Time Pro Bowler
The Baltimore Ravens could use some help in their secondary, so they will likely be perusing the trade market for defensive backs between now and the Nov. 5 NFL deadline.
Could the Ravens land one of the biggest names available?
Todd Karpovich of Baltimore Sports thinks so, linking Baltimore to a potential trade for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.
"Safeties the Ravens could consider include Budda Baker (Cardinals) and Andre Cisco (Jaguars). Baker is a six-time Pro Bowler who is a tough and solid tackler," Karpovich wrote.
Baker is in the final year of his deal in Arizona, so it would make sense for the rebuilding Cardinals to trade him now before possibly losing him for nothing in free agency.
The 28-year-old has already racked up 60 tackles through his first six games in 2024 and is widely viewed as one of the best safeties in football.
Baker, who played his collegiate football at the University of Washington, was selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
It didn't take Baker long to establish himself as one of the league's top defensive backs, as he made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection as soon as his rookie campaign.
Baker missed the Pro Bowl in 2018, but has made five straight trips since, including another First-Team All-Pro nod and a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
The Ravens have a terrific run defense, but their pass defense has been a major hole this season, ranking just 31st in the NFL.
Baltimore's front office is obviously aware of the issues with the secondary and will definitely due to its due diligence over the next couple of weeks.
However, whether or not the Ravens would be willing to part with serious draft capital to pry Baker away from the Cardinals remains to be seen.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!