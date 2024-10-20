Ravens Could Reunite With Former All-Pro Defender
The Baltimore Ravens are in serious need of help in their secondary, which is why they have already been linked to multiple defensive backs in the lead up to the NFL trade deadline.
Well, you can add another one to the list.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has named the Ravens the top potential destination for free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters, who already had a stint in Baltimore between 2019 and 2022.
"A return to the Baltimore Ravens would make a ton of sense for both sides. Peters should already be familiar with the defense, as new coordinator Zach Orr served under former coordinator Mike Macdonald, and the Ravens need secondary help," Knox wrote.
Peters has been without a team since being released by the Las Vegas Raiders last November. In 12 games with the Raiders last season, he logged 43 tackles, an interception, five passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
The 31-year-old began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in each of the first two seasons of his NFL tenure, also notching First-Team All-Pro honors in Year 2.
He spent three years with the Chiefs overall, racking up 19 interceptions throughout his time in Kansas City. Peters was then traded to the Los Angeles Rams in March 2018, where he resided for parts of two seasons before being dealt to the Ravens midway through the 2019 campaign.
Peters made another Pro Bowl and notched a second First-Team All-Pro selection in his first season with Baltimore, as he rattled off 53 tackles, five picks and three defensive scores in 2019.
The University of Washington product then saw his production tail off between 2020 and 2022, and he missed all of 2021 due to a torn ACL.
He signed with the Raiders July 2023.
