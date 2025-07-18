Ravens Named Suitor for Rams' Pro Bowl Weapon
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to field one of the best offenses in the league once again this season. However, some believe they're not done adding to it quite yet.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports names the Ravens as a logical suitor for Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams.
"Despite giving veteran Derrick Henry another contract extension, it doesn’t guarantee he will have the same gas as before. He is getting older, and that means the production might be slower than before," Palacios writes. "With that, the Ravens should start thinking about the future of their running back department at least after the 2025 campaign. Even though there’s been a lot of confidence surrounding Keaton Mitchell, he hasn’t had one single season to back up that he could be a reliable backup for the Ravens."
Williams, 24, is heading into the final year of his rookie deal as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It would be difficult to justify the Rams not doing everything they can to retain him, though.
Over the past two years, Williams has rushed for 2,443 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has also added 66 catches for 388 yards and five more scores during the span.
It would be a bit of a head-scratching move by the Ravens, too. While Henry isn't getting any younger, they did just give him a record-breaking contract extension this offseason. He showed no signs of slowing down in 2024, either, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Acquiring Williams would almost seem like overkill at a position of strength for Baltimore. The team is also still high on Mitchell, who is finally be healthy now a year and a half removed from his torn ACL.
The Ravens are doing everything they can to try to get over the hump in the playoffs, so never say never. But trading for Williams is a bit far-fetched for now.
