Ravens Named Suitor to Sign Former No. 1 Overall Pick
Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is back on the open market after being released by the Carolina Panthers, and one insider thinks a return to Baltimore could be a move to keep eyes on.
According to NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Ravens could be a team to watch to sign Clowney, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans in 2014. A three-time Pro Bowler in Houston, he's now become a journeyman pass rusher that could be looking for his seventh team in 11 years after never quite living up to his massive draft hype.
During his only season with the Ravens in 2023, Clowney tied his career-high of 9.5 sacks while starting 15 of 17 games.
Last season with the Panthers, Clowney was a solid starter for a struggling Carolina team that finished with a 5-12 record. He showed that he can still produce at age 32, starting all 14 games he played in while posting 46 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four pass breakups.
Following two years with the Cleveland Browns in which totaled 11 sacks, Clowney headed elsewhere in the AFC North and signed with the Ravens ahead of the 2023 season before signing with the Panthers the following offseason.
Overall across 140 games and 127 career starts in the regular season, Clowney has tallied 409 total tackles and 58 sacks.
Clowney had one of the best seasons of his career while with Baltimore. If he's looking for similar magic and wants to compete for a championship, the Ravens could be an option on a potential cheap, one-year deal. Clowney could then help mentor rookie pass rusher Mike Green while bringing another veteran presence to an already experienced Ravens locker room.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!