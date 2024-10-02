Ravens Urged to Add Former Pro Bowl Defender
The Baltimore Ravens have won two games in a row to bump their record to .500 on the season, but it seems pretty clear that they are not quite the same on the defensive side of the ball.
Given that they lost key pieces like Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen during the offseason, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.
That's why Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports feels that the Ravens should sign free-agent defensive end Frank Clark.
"No one should expect the Ravens to be big-time buyers in this year’s trade deadline. What might make sense is a veteran free agent signing that has experience on their resume ready to step up. Clark could be their man starting and helping Ojabo and Oweh. Trenton Simpson could learn for a year before him and the Ravens could always elevate him for another time," Palacios writes.
Clark last played in the NFL last season, playing two games for the Denver Broncos and six contests for the Seattle Seahawks. He logged just eight tackles during that time.
Clearly, the 31-year-old is not the same player from his former days, when he made three straight Pro Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 through 2021.
However, with the Ravens needing some help along their defensive front, adding Clark couldn't hurt.
Clark began his NFL career with the Seahawks in 2015 and spent four years in Seattle to begin his professional tenure, posting a pair of double-digit sack campaigns. He topped out at 13 sacks in 2018.
Strangely enough, Clark did not make any Pro Bowls until he got to Kansas City in 2019. That's in spite of the fact that the University of Michigan product did not register a single season with double digit sacks with the Chiefs.
That being said, Clark did help Kansas City win a pair of Super Bowls during the 2019-20 and 2022-23 campaigns. His best season with the Chiefs came in his first year with the club, when he racked up 37 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Obviously, there is a reason why Clark remains unsigned. He has declined significantly. But, it would not be surprising to see Baltimore sign him.
