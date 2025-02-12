Ravens Named Trade Partner for Raiders Superstar Defender
Many are in agreement that the Baltimore Ravens could use another pass rusher this offseason, which seems strange considering that the Ravens just finished second in the NFL in sacks.
However, it's true that Baltimore could use some edge-rushing depth, as the Ravens are pretty thin once you get beyond Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh.
Could Baltimore swing for the fences with a potential blockbuster trade? Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports thinks so, as he has named the Ravens as a possible landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby.
"Perhaps Baltimore could be another team Crosby may be able to move to," Palacios wrote. "The Ravens have star quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry on the same team which means the roster is not too far from winning a Super Bowl. Crosby could be the last crown jewel piece on their quest for a ring."
This actually isn't too farfetched of an idea.
Of course, we have no evidence that the Raiders are considering moving Crosby, although it was recently reported that his future in Las Vegas is up in the air.
If the Raiders did place Crosby on the trade block, Baltimore would certainly represent an interesting destination. Again, the Ravens could use another dominant pass rusher in the fold, and it would also help Baltimore's pass defense as a whole, which ranked 31st in the league this past season.
Crosby has made four straight Pro Bowl appearances and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five passes defended in 12 games. He missed some time due to injuries.
When healthy, the 27-year-old is one of the most dynamic defenders in the NFL, and he is also under contract through 2026.
