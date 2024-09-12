Ravens Rookie Suffers Neck Injury Ahead of Raiders Game
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a neck injury, the team's injury report revealed.
Wiggins, the No. 30 overall pick in this year's draft, missed Monday's practice but was a full-go Wednesday and did not appear on the Ravens' initial injury report. He suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener on Aug. 9, but this appears to be a different injury.
The former Clemson star appeared on just 17 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished with a 76.9 coverage grade and allowed just one reception for one yard.
Wiggins was the only new addition to Thursday's injury report, and one of just four players on it overall. Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac remained a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, while fellow outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is still out with an eye injury. Isaac, a third-round rookie from Penn State, did not play in the season opener, though there is hope he could make his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
On the bright side, star linebacker Roquan Smith was a full participant after being limited with a shoulder injury on Wednesday. Smith, who had an interception in last week's loss to Kansas City, is the undisputed leader of the defense, and it seems like he'll be ready to go come Sunday.
The Ravens play host to the the Raiders in the first home game of the season on Sunday, but before then, both teams will reveal their final injury reports after Friday's practices.
