Ravens' Next Need Post-DB Signing
The Baltimore Ravens announced one of the biggest signings of the minicamp-portion of the offseason on Wednesday afternoon, signing free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander to a team-friendly deal.
The contract not only reunites him with former Louisville teammate and quarterback Lamar Jackson, but also adds an accomplished veteran to a defense looking to back up championship expectations. The two-time All-Pro defensive back ascended into one of the better receiver defenders in the league in seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but couldn't stay on the field in his final years before the team cut bait with him.
Baltimore insider makes the case that he's the "typical Ravens move," adding an experienced voice to a talented cornerback room and grantng them the kind of platoon flexibility they enjoy.
As ESPN insider Adam Schefter points out, their secondary now looks loaded after filling the crucial hole. Still, Zrebeic isn't convinced that they should quit while their ahead, and still sees room to improve along the edges of their skill positions along the defense.
Even with the stars now slotted to play ahead of the prospects in the backfield depth chart, the next tweaks should go towards the safety position.
Ar'Darius Washington tore his Achilles not long after signing an extension with the Ravens, opening up some questions as to how the team plans on filling out their depth at the position. Kyle Hamilton is an obvious possession-eater as one of the most acclaimed Ravens in the locker room, and recent first-round pick Malaki Starks will be sure to receive opportunity, but the options are fairly open after that.
Such a fix isn't exactly a make-or-break need for the Ravens' season, but consolidating the depth to match the team's newfound cornerback variety couldn't hurt, and there are always names to explore as the offseason continues to wane.
