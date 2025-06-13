Ravens Safety Continues Contending for Top Defensive Honors
The Baltimore Ravens built on their perennial contending dreams last season by putting together one of the most dynamic rushing duos the NFL's ever seen, pairing free agent running back Derrick Henry with another Hall of Fame talent in quarterback Lamar Jackson.
They put together some impressive numbers together, but the Ravens 12-5 record included a few more early-season speed bumps than anticipated. Their defense slipped out of the gate, allowing Baltimore into more shootouts than they needed.
The defensive line and secondary eventually straightened themselves out to pound out another award-winning regular season, and there was little doubt they'd figure it out when they had someone like Kyle Hamilton lurking in the backfield.
The safety is regularly ranked along the league's elites, already accumulating multiple All-Pro finishes in just three years as a pro. He, much like the star scorers with which he shares a locker room, is expected to match and potentially exceed his production in the coming season, with some analysts envisioning him joining the exclusive club of Defensive Player of the Year-winning safeties.
As Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema pointed out, "This is a Defensive Player of the Year type of talent, somebody who can do everything for you. He can play free safety. He can play strong safety. He can play as a slot defender. We've even seen him play some linebacker, outside corner. Kyle Hamilton can do it all for you."
He looked to follow in Ed Reed's footsteps while still playing on his rookie contract, though he's likely to ink one of the bigger contracts we've seen when he's up for an extension. As rumors continue swirling on whether the team will sign Jaire Alexander as some added veteran help or how rookies will fit into the scheme, he's one of the team's great game-altering constants.
