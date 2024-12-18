Ravens DT Aims to Cut Down on Penalties
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike earned a hefty new contract and changed his first name over the offseason, so in many ways, this season is a season of firsts for him.
Throughout this season of firsts, Madubuike has navigated numerous peaks and valleys. The fifth-year pro only has five sacks, three coming in a Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, after posting 13 last season, but it's understandable considering he now commands far more attention from opposing offenses.
No, the more concerning trend is his increased propensity for penalties. Through Week 15, Madubuike has four roughing the passer penalties this season while no other player has more than two. His most recent one came in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, which, along with several penalties, helped the G-men score their first of two touchdowns on the day.
With the season winding down, Madubuike knows he has to do a better job of avoiding flags and costing the team.
"We're just playing hard. I had a penalty. I should have let up," Madubuike said. "Just little things that we know we can fix and we will fix.
"Especially when you're going full steam, heavy dude, it's hard to let up. Football's football. There's going to be penalties ... but you want to do your best to not hurt your team."
To be fair, though, penalties have been an issue for the Ravens as a whole, not just Madubuike. Baltimore ranks first in penalties (117) and penalty yards (997) this season, and it's been incredibly costly. The Ravens had 12 penalties for 112 yards against the Giants, so even after the bye week, discipline remains an issue.
Coming down the home stretch, avoiding penalties is one of the team's top priorities.
"I think it's a challenge for us not to not have [penalties] in the first place," star safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters Tuesday. "We played pretty well. [Defensive Coordinator] Zach [Orr] told us this week that on one drive, where they scored the first touchdown, they had 39 yards of offense and 41 yards of penalties. We're literally giving them points at that point, and I feel like we have a good enough team where nobody should really just drive down the field and score on us just at will.
"The only way that will happen is if we get penalties, pass interference or holding, whatever it might be. We just have to be a little more clean in that aspect, but I don't think guys need to change how they're playing in any way. [We] just kind of [need to] fix those little things and just keep playing fast."
