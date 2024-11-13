Ravens LB’s Brother Helps Kentucky Knock Off Duke
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is well into his season at this point, but his younger borther is just starting his out with a bang.
Otega Oweh, a guard for the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team, had himself a night to remember on Tuesday. Taking on the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils in the State Farm Champions Classic, Otega made a pair of huge plays late when he stole the ball from Duke star Cooper Flagg, then drained two free throws to give Kentucky the win with 10 seconds left. He then sunk two more free throws in the dying seconds to help the No. 19 Wildcats score a 77-72 upset in Atlanta.
Otega, who transferred from Oklahoma to Kentucky this offseason, cherished his first true standout moment with the Wildcats.
“I would just say, wearing Kentucky on your chest, you just have to carry yourself a certain way," Otega said postgame, per On3. "You know that you’re not just playing for yourself; you’re playing for a whole nation. You’re playing for your brothers. It’s a dream to play for Kentucky and the fact that I’m here and the fact that [Wildcats forward Andrew Carr] is here, it just makes everyone want to play harder. I would just say that. Just wearing the Kentucky jersey definitely makes me want to go out there and play.”
The younger Oweh brother finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Through three games, he's averaging 15.3 points (tied for the team lead), 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 steals while averaging 25.7 minutes a night.
Up in Baltimore, Odafe is having a solid season with 25 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. He hasn't had a sack in his past three games, but four quarterback hits in Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals is an encouraging sign. He'll look to get back in the sack column when the Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
