Ravens' Derrick Henry Hits Another Historic Milestone
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry continues to climb up the all-time NFL ranks during his ninth season in the league.
In the first quarter of Week 9's matchup against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium, Henry joined a group of legendary running backs after finding the end zone on a seven-yard run. The score made Henry the 10th player in NFL history to record 100 career rushing touchdowns, joining a list headlined by Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith.
164 - Emmitt Smith
145 - LaDainian Tomlinson
123 - Marcus Allen
120 - Adrian Peterson
110 - Walter Payton
106 - Jim Brown
104 - John Riggins
100 - Shaun Alexander
100 - Marshall Faulk
100 - Derrick Henry
Henry has made it clear that he's not worried about making history, but it could come to the point where has no choice but to embrace it all. If he keeps up his current pace, he has a chance to break the all-time single season rushing record of 2,105 yards set by Dickerson as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. Peterson came the closest to topping that number in 2012 when he had 2,097 rushing yards during an MVP-winning season for the Minnesota Vikings.
“I don’t really try to think about that too much,” Henry said of potentially breaking the record. “Just focus on me doing my job and being better and better every week. I don’t really try to get into the statistics of things. I focus on the team goals.”
Headed into the matchup against Denver, Henry has tallied 145 carries for 946 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He's also added eight catches for 66 yards and two more score.
Henry will now look to break his tie with Faulk and Alexander in no time.
